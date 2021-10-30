US Authorises Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 5-11

The decision comes after a top medical body advocated for inoculating children with Pfizer.
The United States Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to eleven years, AFP reported. Image used for representational purposes. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The United States Food and Drug Administration on Friday, 29 October, authorised the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years, AFP reported.

The decision comes after a top medical body advocated for inoculating children with Pfizer, noting that the known benefits superseded the risk of side-effects.

(With inputs from AFP.)

(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)

Published: 30 Oct 2021,08:45 AM IST
