Ukraine Attacks Warship in the Black Sea, Russia Says 'Seriously Damaged'

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
The governor of Odessa, Maksym Marchenko, on Wednesday, 13 April, said that Ukrainian forces have damaged a Russian warship in the Black Sea.
"Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!" Marchenko wrote on Telegram.
They also said that the crew was evacuated after an explosion.
“As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged,” the Russian defence ministry stated, as reported by state-run news agency TASS.
The setback comes in the backdrop of Russia reportedly preparing for renewed offensives in the south and the east.
In his nightly address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Rocket bombings and artillery strikes continue. New columns of equipment are being brought in."
Russian forces claim to have taken full control of Mariupol, stating that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered and the port has been captured.
The aid would "contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine," Biden said, reported The Guardian.
The presidents of Poland and the Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – are headed to Kyiv by train on Wednesday in a show of support.
(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian)
