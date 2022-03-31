Russia-Ukraine Live: Talks Between Kyiv and Moscow To Resume on Friday via Video

The talks between Kyiv and Moscow will resume on Friday via video conference, AP quoted David Arakhamia, head of the Ukrainian delegation, as saying on Thursday, 31 March.

Russia's economy will contract by 10 percent this year and Ukraine's GDP by as much as 20 percent as the war causes "the greatest supply shock" in 50 years, according to the European Development Bank, EBRD, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, western officials said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was being misled by his advisers regarding Russia’s military performance in Ukraine.