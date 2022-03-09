Ukraine War: Ukraine Will Never Be a Victory for Putin, Says US Prez Joe Biden

Ukrainian soldiers and militiamen carry a woman in a wheelchair as the artillery echoes nearby, while people flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, 7 March.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 8 March, said Ukraine would never be a victory for Russia President Vladimir Putin, reported AFP.
"Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price but this much is already clear -- Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin," he said.
Meanwhile, more than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on 24 February, according to the latest data from the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday.
Biden also announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, in the administration's most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.
This comes amid Russia's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, despite an agreement to set up humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities.
Russia had, on Tuesday, declared a ceasefire, agreeing to set up humanitarian corridors in the Ukrainian cities of Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kyiv, and Chernihiv, in order to allow evacuation operations.
However, the invading forces reportedly violated the temporary truce by shelling in Mariupol.
The United States said that Russia was escalating shelling due to the lack of progress of ground troops
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to stay in the capital until the war was won
More than 20,11,312 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since the Russian invasion
The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, which took place on 7 March, bore no fruit
Ratings agency Fitch has again downgraded Russia's sovereign debt rating into junk territory from "B" to "C", saying the decision reflects the view that a default is "imminent".
"Junk" status is the category of countries at risk of not being able to repay their debt.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has said that it has lost contact with Chernobyl nuclear data systems.
IAEA added that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN watchdog, and voiced concern for staff working under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility, AFP reported.
First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on Tuesday that foreign volunteers will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship if they want to.
Around 20,000 foreign volunteers have joined Ukrainian forces to fight Russia since 6 March, The Kyiv Independent reported.
Apart from the over 2 million refugees who have fled Ukraine, an unknown number of people also have been displaced from their homes within the country.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that 1,03,000 third-country nationals were among those who have fled, AFP reported.
IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said, "There are countless tens of thousands of others who remain in the country stranded."
He further announced a partnership with Airbnb to connect refugees to free or heavily discounted short-term housing in neighbouring countries, with more than 26,000 hosts having signed up so far.
"Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country."
Talking about the Ukrainian refugees, Biden said,"The United States will share in the responsibility of caring for the refugees so that the costs do not fall entirely on the European countries bordering Ukraine."
"Putin's war has caused an enormous suffering and needless loss of life -- of women, children, everyone," Biden added.
Biden said that Russian Army had been targeting schools, hospitals and apartment buildings.
"But Putin seems determined to continue on his murderous path no matter the cost."
"We're going to continue to support the brave Ukrainian people as they fight for their country," Biden said, promising to "support them against tyranny, oppression, violent acts of subjugation."
"When the history of this war is written, Putin's war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger," he vowed.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN's refugee agency, recorded 20,11,312 refugees on its dedicated website, 2,76,244 more than the previous count on Monday.
UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi called it a "shocking milestone" and added, "Behind the monolithic statistics are two million stories of separation, anguish, and loss."
Grandi stated that families had been "senselessly ripped apart," and thrown into "despair and unimaginable suffering" by the "brutal war," AFP reported.
The Pentagon said that Poland's offer to give its MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States so they could be passed on to Ukraine raised serious concerns for the NATO alliance, and that the plan was not "a tenable one," AP reported.
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and General Electric have all announced a temporary suspension of their businesses in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
