Ukraine War: Russian Troops Storm Kharkiv & Blow Up Gas Pipeline, Officials Say

Gas pipeline blown up in Kharkiv.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@IKlympush)
On the fourth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have reportedly entered Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, local officials said on Sunday, 27 February.
Video viral on social media depicted military trucks driving through Kharkiv during the early hours of the day, after missiles were fired at the city throughout the night.
Oleh Sinegubov, who is the regional governor of Kharkiv, claimed that light military vehicles "broken into the city."
An adviser in Ukraine's interior ministry, Anton Gerashchenko said that there was "heavy fighting" on the streets of Kharkiv.
He cited a video that showed Russian armoured cars that were set ablaze.
On the other hand, emergency services reported that a nine-storey residential tower had been struck by a missile.
An elderly woman lost her life.
Rescuers also said that around 60 people were safe from the missile attack after they had taken shelter in the basement.
Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection has sent alarm bells ringing about the explosion of a gas pipeline in Kharkiv.
It warned about the potential "environmental catastrophe" that could consequently occur, and urged the city's residents to shut or cover their windows with a damp cloth.
The residents of Kyiv region have been issued a similar warning due to oil depot in Vasylkiv being set on fire.
Thick smoke from the site that is 18 miles south of Kyiv, lit up the sky on the night of Saturday, 26 February.
Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, after recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as 'republics' independent from Ukraine.
Europe is witnessing the biggest military aggression since World War II. Follow our coverage of the war here.
