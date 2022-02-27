Ukraine War: Russian Troops Storm Kharkiv & Blow Up Gas Pipeline, Officials Say

On the fourth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have reportedly entered Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, local officials said on Sunday, 27 February.

Video viral on social media depicted military trucks driving through Kharkiv during the early hours of the day, after missiles were fired at the city throughout the night.

Oleh Sinegubov, who is the regional governor of Kharkiv, claimed that light military vehicles "broken into the city."