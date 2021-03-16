UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Visit India at the End of April

The visit is part of the UK government’s "tilt" in focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of its Integrated Review of government policy, as the area represents the geopolitical centre of the world.

Johnson was scheduled to visit India earlier this year and was slated to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations. However, he later cancelled his trip citing the need to oversee the response to the COVID pandemic in the UK, which is facing renewed concern over the new mutant strain and a rise in cases.