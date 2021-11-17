UK Lawmaker Alleges Sexual Harassment by PM Boris Johnson's Father

UK Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson
(Photo: PTI)
A British Conservative lawmaker on Tuesday, 14 November, accused United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father of sexual harassment.
Member of Parliament Caroline Nokes, during a panel discussion on Sky News, said that Stanley Johnson had touched her inappropriately at the Conservative Party's annual conference in 2003. Both Nokes and Stanley Johnson had been parliamentary candidates at the time.
Nokes, who is the chair of the British parliament's Women and Equalities Select Committee, added that the man she was alluding to was Stanley Johnson.
The accused, responding to the allegation, told Sky News that he had no memory of Caroline Nokes.
Meanwhile, Downing Street, when approached for a remark on the allegations, stated that Stanley Johnson is a "private individual" and refused to comment any further, as per the Daily Mail.
(With inputs from Sky News, Daily Mail, and Reuters)