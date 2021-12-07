New Weekend: UAE To Have a Four-and-a-Half-Day Working Week From 1 Jan 2022

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) media office announced on Tuesday, 7 December, that the country will switch to a four-and-a-half-day working week from 1 January 2022, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday as its new weekend.

The UAE had a Thursday-Friday weekend before it had adopted Friday and Saturday as its weekend in 2006.

According to the UAE media office, longer weekends would help improve productivity and work-life balance. It stated that all federal government departments would switch to the new weekend from 2022.

The country will have eight working hours a day (7:30 am to 3:30 pm) from Monday to Thursday and four-and-a-half working hours (7:30 am to 12:00 pm) on Fridays. Fridays may also have flexible working hours and work-from-home options.