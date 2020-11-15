67 Dead, 12 Missing as Typhoon Vamco Lashes Philippines

The death toll from the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year has climbed to 67, with 12 people still missing, the national disaster management agency said on Sunday, according to Reuters. The toll is likely to rise as rescuers continue to search for the missing, the Philippine National Police (PNP) added. The focus is now on rescuing the victims in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela, IANS reported. Using rubber boats, rescuers scramble to pluck residents stranded on rooftops of submerged houses.

Philippine Coast Guard footage showed a big swath of the provinces submerged in brown floodwaters triggered by the spilling water from Magat Dam, a large rock-fill dam on the Magat River in the main island of Luzon.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said on Saturday that one rescuer was electrocuted on Friday night. Mamba, who described the flooding as the worst in recent memory, appealed for helicopters, adding that some of the flooded areas cannot be accessed by land. Evacuation centres are full, he said, adding some victims were moving in with neighbours amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

Typhoon Vamco lashed a big part of Luzon, home to approximately half of the country’s 110 million population and 70 percent of economic activity.

Non-stop torrential rains and the cyclones before it forced operators of dams in Luzon to open the floodgates to release water, as the reservoir's levels breached the spilling mark.



The damage to agricultural commodities was initially pegged at 1.2 billion pesos ($25 million), while infrastructure damage was estimated at 470 million pesos, disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal, according to Reuters.

