Twitter Suspends 70,000 Far-Right QAnon Conspiracy Accounts

Social media platform Twitter announced on Tuesday, 12 January, that it had undertaken the process of suspending thousands of accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory, after a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol in Washington DC last week.
In a blog post titled ‘An update following the riots in Washington DC’, Twitter wrote, “Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts.”
The post added, “These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service.”
QAnon is a debunked far-right conspiracy theory that alleges Donald Trump is fighting a war against a global cult of liberal, Satan-worshipping pedophiles.
Since the attack on the US Capitol, Twitter has also indefinitely suspended the US president’s account, citing a violation of its non-violence policy.
The blog post also said that the social media platform has made it explicit that it will take strict enforcement action on behaviours and posts that can potentially cause offline harm.
