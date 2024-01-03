IS Claims Responsibility for Blasts Near Iran General's Grave That Killed 100

At least 103 people were killed and 141 injured in twin blasts near the burial site of slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in the country's Kerman city on Wednesday, 3 January.

The Islamic State (IS) on Thursday, 4 December, claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters reported.

Details: The first blast rocked the site around 700 metres away from Soleimani’s grave while the second one took place around a kilometre away, according to the IRNA news agency.

Purported visuals circulating on social media showed dozens of people running in panic after the blasts.

What did officials say? While officials initially suspected that the blasts were caused by a gas explosion, they later attributed them to a "terrorist attack".