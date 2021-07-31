4 Dead, Over 50 Hospitalised as Wildfires Rage on Turkey's Southern Coast

At least four persons have been reported dead and over 50 were hospitalised as multiple wildfires continue to rage on Turkey's southern coast, reported Reuters on Friday, 30 July.

Fanned by strong winds, the fires have been burning since 28 July, causing dozens of villages and some hotels to be evacuated.

According to AP, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said that one fire that broke out on Wednesday in Antalya province's Manavgat has been contained, but another that began early on Thursday, sweeping through the district of Akseki, has kept firefighters busy.

Pakdemirli added that blazes have continued to rage in six provinces.