4 Dead, Over 50 Hospitalised as Wildfires Rage on Turkey's Southern Coast

Four people have been reported dead and over 50 admitted to hospital as multiple wildfires continue to rage on Turkey's southern coast.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Italy in Turkey)
At least four persons have been reported dead and over 50 were hospitalised as multiple wildfires continue to rage on Turkey's southern coast, reported Reuters on Friday, 30 July.
Fanned by strong winds, the fires have been burning since 28 July, causing dozens of villages and some hotels to be evacuated.
According to AP, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said that one fire that broke out on Wednesday in Antalya province's Manavgat has been contained, but another that began early on Thursday, sweeping through the district of Akseki, has kept firefighters busy.
Pakdemirli added that blazes have continued to rage in six provinces.
Antalya is a popular vacation spot for tourists from Europe.
Meanwhile, President President Tayyip Erdogan said that more than 70 wildfires had broken out in various provinces across the country and that 14 of them were still burning.
AP reported Mehmet Oktay, mayor of Turkish city Marmaris, said that "sabotage'' for the fire there cannot be ruled out, while Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidential communications director, said that "comprehensive investigations" have been launched into the cause of the fires.
While wildfires are reportedly common in the country's Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the summer, some forest fires in the past have been blamed on arson or outlawed Kurdish militants.
(With inputs from AP and Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined