Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive for COVID-19

Atleast four White House aides and senior Trump Campaign aide Nick Trainer are also reportedly infected. President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, has tested positive for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, has tested positive for COVID-19, AFP reports. The latest in the White House to be diagnosed with coronavirus, Meadows adds to the outbreaks linked with the White House, where several high-profile government officials were infected. Additionally, atleast four White House aides and senior Trump Campaign aide Nick Trainer are also infected, Bloomberg reports.

Meadows reportedly informed his group of associates about his symptoms after Election Day on Tuesday, 3 November, prior to which he was seen without a mask at the Trump campaign headquarters on Tuesday.

According to Bloomberg, Meadows returned on Wednesday without a mask as well.

At least 36 White House staff members or associates have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent times, including President Trump, First Lady Melania, and Trump’s youngest son, Barron. Upon contracting COVID-19 in October, the president was hospitalised for three days at Walter Reed hospital, after which he recovered at the White House. Several officials tested positive as well last month, including Vice President Pence’s aide, Marc Short. Polls pertaining to the election indicate that Trump is expected to lose re-election to former Vice President Biden in part because of his poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected at least 9.7 million Americans, 236,000 of them who have died. (With inputs from AFP and Bloomberg.)