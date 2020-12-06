Trump Says He’s Winning in First Rally After US Election Defeat

“We’re winning this election,” Donald Trump said at his first post-poll rally in Georgia, on 5 December, Saturday.

Trump was campaigning in the small city of Valdosta in the state on behalf of two Republican Senate candidates – Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue – ahead of the crucial US Senate runoff election in January.

The runoff races will decide who controls the US Senate between the Republicans and Democrats.

This is the first rally Trump was addressing after losing the US elections and he yet again reiterated his claims about the elections being rigged in favour of President-elect Joe Biden.