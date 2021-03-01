Trump Repeats Election Fraud Claims, Hints at 2024 Run for US Prez

Former US President Donald Trump announced that he may run for The White House again in 2024 in a speech in Florida on Sunday, 28 February. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Donald Trump said “it (the Presidential race) is far from over” amid chants of “USA” by the crowd.

Taking a jibe at US President Joe Biden’s administration, Trump brought up allegations of ‘voter fraud’ again claiming that he won the 2020 election.

Trump hinted at running again by saying that, he “may even decide to beat them for a third time". He dismissed talks of a third party as fake news alluding that he is not interested in dividing the votes, and will run as a Republican. He stated that his party will remain “united and stronger than ever before”.