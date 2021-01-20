Trump Is Facing Backlash Over Settling in Mar-a-Lago Estate – Why?

Outgoing US President Donald Trump will make his Mar-a-Lago estate on an island off Palm Beach in Florida his permanent home as his presidency comes to an end, reported news agency PTI.
According to various reports, trucks were seen arriving at Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach ahead of Trump’s arrival.
Early on Wednesday, 20 January, Trump left the White House to fly to his estates, skipping President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
74-year-old Trump, who has lived in New York for decades, purchased the mansion in nearly 35 years 1985 for USD 10 million. He then turned it into a private club – a place which became his ‘winter home’ during his four years of presidency.
The estate, estimated to be 20-acre of area, is reportedly inspired by Moorish-Mediterranean architecture. It is said to have 128 rooms and was built in 1927 by Post cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, PTI said.
It is also houses a ballroom, five clay tennis courts and a waterfront pool and has been labelled the second-largest mansion in the sunshine state of Florida.
According to US media reports, Trump’s neighbours are questioning whether it can become his permanent home.
This has to do with the 1993 agreement with the town of Palm Beach states club that members cannot spend more than 21 days a year staying at the club and no more than seven consecutive days at a time. However, Trump broke this agreement already when he stayed at Mar-a-Lago more than 21 days last year.
In a letter to the town of Palm Beach and the US Secret Service sent this week, a lawyer representing a family that lives next door to Trump, wrote:
If Trump does move forward with plans to live at the club long-term, he may also be engaged in a legal battle with the town.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined