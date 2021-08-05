'Troika' Meet on Afghanistan: Russia Invites Pak, China, US; Skips India

India has not been invited to a key meeting, convened by Russia on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, in which countries including Pakistan, China and the US are expected to participate, PTI reported on Thursday, 5 August, citing people in the know.

In an effort to stop violence and bring peace in Afganistan, Russia has come forward to organise the "extended Trokia" meet.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Qatar on 11 August. Earlier, on 18 March and 30 April, talks under the format had taken place.

Russia has also been holding talks under the ''Moscow Format'' for the same cause.