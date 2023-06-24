Top CEOs Attend PM Modi’s Tech Handshake, USISPF Events in US: What Came of It?

On his final day in Washington, as part of a three-day State visit to the United States, Modi met with top CEOs and chairpersons from both the US and India to strengthen the technological cooperation.
On his final day in Washington, as part of a three-day State visit to the United States, Modi met with top CEOs and chairpersons from both the US and India to strengthen the technological cooperation and enhance the US-India relationship in areas such as quantum computing, scientific research, and technological innovation.
President Joe Biden welcomed Modi during their discussions, emphasising the booming economic relationship between the two countries. Trade between the US and India has more than doubled over the past decade, and both leaders said that they aim to further strengthen ties.
At the “Tech Handshake” event with top CEOs Joe Biden said, "Our cooperation matters, not just for our own people but quite frankly to the whole world as our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal as big as they may be."
This morning is only among a few friends but has brought with it the guarantee of a bright future," PM Modi said and referred to the developments as “honhaar, shandaar, dhardaar.”
After a one-on-one meeting PM Modi, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy said, "Very interested in helping create more jobs, helping digitise more small and medium size businesses and helping more Indian companies and products be able to be exported all around the world."
"Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have already invested 11 billion dollars, with an intention to invest another 15 billion dollars bringing the total to 26 billion dollars," he added.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, after meeting PM Modi, in Washington said, "His (PM Modi's) vision for Digital India was way ahead of its time."
The Indian Prime Minister discussed various investment proposals for India and sought feedback on making the country a more investment-friendly destination.
At the Kennedy center event, organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "Mr Prime Minister this has truly been a historic visit to Washington."
At the event, Modi said, "The greatest driving force of India's success is the aspiration of Indians. This is not very different from the American dream."
"Lot of US companies are saying, how do we deal with a scarce supply chain and they are looking at India as a potential source of that," he said.
