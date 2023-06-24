Top CEOs Attend PM Modi’s Tech Handshake, USISPF Events in US: What Came of It?

After a one-on-one meeting PM Modi, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy said, "Very interested in helping create more jobs, helping digitise more small and medium size businesses and helping more Indian companies and products be able to be exported all around the world."

"Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have already invested 11 billion dollars, with an intention to invest another 15 billion dollars bringing the total to 26 billion dollars," he added.