Tibetan Political Leader Visits White House For 1st Time in 60 Yrs

Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay (left) and his office representative Ngodup Tsering outside the White House compound after the crucial meeting in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh on November 21, 2020. | (Photo: IANS) World CTA president Lobsang Sangay was formally invited to meet White House officials.

For the first time in six decades, the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile has visited the White House. In a historic recognition by the US to the democratically elected exiled government of Tibet, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) president Lobsang Sangay was formally invited to meet Assistant Secretary and Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Robert Destro. In the past 60 years, the head of the CTA was denied entry to the US State Department and the White House as the US government did not recognise the Tibetan government in exile.

CTA Representative Ngodup Tsering and Kelsang Dolma accompanied Sangay on these meetings in the White House. “Today's visit amounts to an acknowledgement of both the democratic system of the CTA and its political head," said the CTA spokesperson. Prior to this meeting, Sangay had met the White House officials in undisclosed meetings and locations over a dozen times in the past 10 years since he became the CTA's president in 2011.

This unprecedented meeting perhaps will set an optimistic tone for CTA participation with US officials but also irk Beijing which has accused the United States of trying to interfere in China’s internal issues. Though he nears the end of his second consecutive term as the CTA president, Sangay has tirelessly advocated for the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2019. Earlier this week, Sangay had several virtual meetings. Through meetings, Sangay has discussed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act and other matters with the Congressional-Executive Commission on China Chairman Jim McGovern and senior Senate Foreign Relations Committee staffers, both on the Republican and Democrat side. Before heading to the US on his second leg of tour in less than a month, Sangay told IANS in an exclusive interview that the next priority of his government is passing of Tibet Policy and Support Act in the Senate.

“This Act builds on the Tibet Policy and Support Act of 2002 and will be a major update to the US policy on Tibet. Among important updates, passing of this Act will make it the official policy of the US to see that the selection of Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including the future Dalai Lama, follows the wishes of the Tibetan Buddhist community and according to the instructions of current Dalai Lama without any influence from the Chinese government. The Act will also forbid China from opening a new consulate until a US consulate is allowed in Lhasa.” Lobsang Sangay, CTA President

Sangay, the youngest to head the government-in-exile, said the State Department has always maintained that the CTA is the Tibetan government-in-exile.