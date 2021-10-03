Three Workers Died, Over 70 Injured While Building Dubai Expo 2020 Site: Report

However, as per AFP, the officials have also insisted that their safety stands are “world class”, and also dubbed the welfare of labourers the Expo’s "top priority".

Pointing out that 247 million work hours had been completed at the site, the Expo statement also added that the frequency of accidents was lower than Britain's.

These figures reportedly came into the fore after the European Parliament criticised the the United Arab Emirates' human rights record and "inhumane" practises towards immigrant labourers, and called for a boycott of the six-month world fair.