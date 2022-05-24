Thousands of Detained Uighur Muslims Pictured in Leaked Xinjiang Police Files

After years of secrecy and suspected violation of human rights, thousands of photographs and documents highlighting China’s treatment and incarceration of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, have been released after a huge cache of data was hacked from police computer servers in the region.

The data, being referred to as ‘The Xinjiang Police Files’, and published by a consortium of media outlets, including BBC, dates back to 2018 and was passed on by hackers to Dr Adrian Zenz, a US-based scholar and activist, who shared it with international media earlier this year.

The publication of the data, which disputes China’s claims of mere ‘re-education camps,’ coincides with the arrival in China of the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet for a controversial visit to Xinjiang.