Thailand to Fully Re-Open for Vaccinated Tourists From Low-Risk Countries

Under this programme, fully vaccinated tourists from any country in the world can visit Phuket province, but will have to stay there for at least seven days before they can travel to other parts of Thailand with a negative COVID-19 test.

Thailand has been recording an average of more than 10,000 daily COVID cases, despite 48 percent of the population having received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 30 percent have received both doses.

In 2020, the country lost approximately $50 billion in revenue from tourism, added the The Guardian.

