Taliban Will Be Accountable for Actions of its Members: Group Official

The Taliban will be accountable for the actions of its members, and will look into the reports of retaliatory acts carried out by the group's members, a Taliban official told news agency Reuters on Saturday, 21 August.

"We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians. If Talibs (members) are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated," the Taliban official said, adding, "People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case."

The militant organisation had captured power of Afghanistan on Sunday, giving rise to fears that it will impose a regime of terror in the country.

The Taliban will disclose a new model of governance, one which "will protect everyone's rights," in the next weeks, the official told Reuters.