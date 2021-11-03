Taliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency in Afghanistan

Militant organisation Taliban on Tuesday, 2 November, announced a ban on the use of foreign currencies in Afghanistan. The move comes at a time when the national currency, the Afghani, has depreciated heavily since the Taliban's takeover in August.
"The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use the Afghani currency in every transaction," he stated, adding that those found using foreign currency for domestic transactions will be prosecuted.
Presently, the use of US dollars for domestic transactions is not uncommon in Afghanistan. Pakistani rupees are also used in some parts of the country near the international border.
Haibatullah Akhundzada, the militant group's supreme leader, in September, had instructed the newly appointed Taliban cabinet to uphold Sharia law.
Akhundzada had said that the new leadership will ensure "lasting peace, prosperity and development."
