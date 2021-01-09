Suspected Debris of Indonesian Flight Found in Sea: Officials

Rescuers looking for an Indonesian plane after it took off from the capital Jakarta on Saturday, 9 January, have found suspected debris in waters north of the city, an official of the Basarnas search and rescue agency said, according to Reuters.

The Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, with 62 aboard, is feared to have crashed into the sea after the Boeing 737 lost contact with aviation authorities, reported AFP.

The flight tracking data showed the jet had plunged into a steep dive just four minutes after take-off.

The plane took off from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport and was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island. FlightRadar24 data showed the plane was a Boeing 737-500 series.