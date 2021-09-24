1 Dead, 12 Left Injured After Supermarket Shooting Near Tennessee's Memphis

Image used for representational purposes.
A gunman opened fire at a supermarket near Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, 23 September, killing one person and injuring 12.
The police informed that the shooter later killed himself, while some people hid in store freezers, news agency AFP reported.
The shooting took place at Kroger grocery store in the town of Collierville, which is around 50 kms east of Memphis with a population of around 50,000 people.
Calling the gun violence "the most horrific event that has occurred in Collierville history". Lane said, "We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices. They were doing what they had been trained to do - run, hide, fight”, AFP reported.
A Kroger employee, Brignetta Dickerson told WREG-TV, that once the shooting broke out, she instructed fellow employees and customers to follow her to the back of the store. The gunman however, followed them.
Lane added that there were 44 employees and an undetermined number of customers at the store when the shooting started.
The issue of gun violence has persisted in the United States, and remains to be a sensitive topic. While some support the relatively lax gun laws, others have advocated for more control and strict rules in selling of firearms.
(With inputs from AFP and WREG-TV)
