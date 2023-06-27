'Suleman Took His Rubik's Cube on Sub, Wanted to Create a Record,' Says Mother

Speaking to the BBC, Christine recalls how her husband and son were "so excited" to travel down to the ocean floor and view the Titanic wreckage. “We just hugged and joked, actually, because Shahzada was so excited to go down. He was like a little child."

"He had this ability of child-like excitement, so they both were so excited," she added.

The submersible also had Oceangate CEO and Titan pilot Stockton Rush, British adventurer Hamish Harding, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Christine stated that she had planned to visit the Titanic wreck with her husband, but the trip was cancelled due to the Covid epidemic.