'Suddenly & Unexpectedly': Canadian TikTok Star Megha Thakur Passes Away at 21

Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur (21) passed away on 24 November, her parents have announced through an Instagram post from her profile. They said that she died “suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Thakur, a body positivity influencer who also shared videos of her dancing and comedy, enjoyed a following of over 9 lakh on TikTok and over 1 lakh on Instagram.

Her parents wrote, “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours. Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey.”