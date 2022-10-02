Stampede, Riot at Indonesia Football Game Kill at Least 174: What We Know So Far

At least 172 people were killed and some 180 hurt in a stampede following a riot at a football match in Indonesia’s East Java province on Saturday night, 1 October, reports said.

The stampede was triggered by a scuffle between the security officials and angry fans who jumped onto the pitch after the home team lost the match. According to reports, panicked fans were trampled and crushed trying to flee the scuffle after the police fired tear gas to control the crowd.

In the videos that have since gone viral, fans can be seen jumping onto the pitch after Arema FC lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya.