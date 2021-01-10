Mullivaikkal Memorial Dedicated to Tamilians in Sri Lanka Razed

Meanwhile, soon after the incident, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Naam Tamizhar Katchi founder Seeman condemned the demolition.

Canadian authorities also responded to the demolition of Mullivaikkal memorial. Gary Anandasangaree, MP for Scarborough-Rouge Park, Canada and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations said, "Tearing down a memorial commemorating tens of thousands of Tamils killed in #Mullivaikkal is a despicable act by the #SriLankan govt. Justice & accountability must prevail to stop this vicious cycle of erasure and annihilation of Tamil identities, experiences and history on the island (sic)."