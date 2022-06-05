Sri Lanka’s Irony: Hoping for a ‘New Political Culture’ Under the Old Guard

What should surprise Sri Lanka watchers is the way the nation has forgotten its LTTE war victor in Ranil’s predecessor, Mahinda Rajapaksa, whom they alone had forced to quit. After his exit from ‘Temple Trees’, the Prime Minister’s official residence, and taking shelter in the Trincomalee naval base, Mahinda, the two-term President (2005-2015) has since returned to attend Parliament like any ordinary member.

The fact is that even as the nation is reacting strongly to the ‘Rajapaksa goons’ attacking peaceful protesters outside ‘Temple Trees’ and later at the protest site, the country is also equally shocked at the unanticipated ‘retaliatory violence’, in which one ruling party MP was killed and houses, businesses, costly cars and other properties of 78 other party leaders were gutted across the Sinhala South in a matter of just two hours.

At least one property belonging to each of the Rajapaksas was among those torched, including their ancestral home and their parents’ monument. A day later, in broad daylight, their father DA Rajapaksa’s statue was destroyed.

No one is talking about it openly or on social media, but the eerie silence on that score is deafening. That was also because of the late information (or realisation) that as many as 20 Molotov Cocktails could have been thrown at ‘Temple Trees’, when Mahinda and family members were still residing inside, on the very eve of his forced exit.