Conservative Leader Yoon Suk-yeol Elected President of South Korea

South Korean Conservative leader Yoon Suk-yeol was elected the country's new president in an extremely tight race on Thursday, 10 March, BBC reported.

He will be replacing President Moon Jae-in, whose five-year term is due to end in May this year.

With 98 percent of the votes counted, the People Power Party candidate Suk-yeol was leading by a margin of 2,63,000 votes over his closest rival, the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung.