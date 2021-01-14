After Twitter, Snapchat to Permanently Ban Trump’s Account 

After Twitter, the photo-sharing platform, Snapchat, has announced that it will permanently ban outgoing US President Donald Trump's account from 20 January. Snapchat had locked his account following the 6 January Capitol chaos in Washington DC.

"Last week, we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump's Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long-term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community," a company spokesperson told Axios news on Wednesday.

"In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account," the spokesperson added.