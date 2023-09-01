Singapore Elects Indian-Origin Former Minister Shanmugaratnam as President

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Singapore Elects Indian-Origin Former Minister Shanmugaratnam as President

Shanmugaratnam will be taking over the office from incumbent President Halimah Yacob
The Quint
World
Published:

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, an Indian-origin politician, has been elected as Singapore's next president.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Tharman Shanmugaratnam)

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, an Indian-origin politician, has been elected as Singapore's next president. The former minister won the presidential race with a majority of 70.4 percent, the country's election department announced on Friday, 1 September.

Shanmugaratnam will be taking over the office from incumbent President Halimah Yacob, who is Singapore's first female president, according to Reuters.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

