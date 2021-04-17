Four Sikhs Among 8 Killed in Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting 

It added, "We are in touch with sangat leaders, government and law enforcement officials" and "we expect that the authorities will conduct a full investigation - including the possibility of a bias factor."

WXIN-TV station quoted Parminder Singh, the uncle of one of the victims, as saying that his niece who worked at the facility near the airport phoned him shortly after the shooting and told him that she was shot while in her car and was being taken to the hospital.

Indiana Police Chief Randal Taylor said that a "significant" number of the FedEx workers at the facility were Sikhs.

Sikhs have for long been victims of bias attacks in the US. According to the FBI's 2019 hate crime statistics – the latest available – there were 49 anti-Sikh attacks with 60 victims.

In 2012, a gunman attacked a gurdwara in Oak Creek in Wisconsin State killing seven Sikhs and wounding four.

The perpetrator, Wade Michael Page, an ex-serviceman described as a White supremacist, killed himself after being injured by police.