Denmark: At Least 3 Dead in Copenhagen Mall Shooting, 22-Yr-Old Suspect Arrested

A shooting at a mall in Denmark's capital city Copenhagen on Sunday, 3 July, killed at least three and injured several others. While three among the injured are in a critical condition, the police has arrested a 22-year-old suspect identified as Dane.
The shooting played out on Sunday across multiple locations inside the Fields shopping mall, located between the city centre and Copenhagen airport.
People running through the mall and armed law enforcement officers being deployed were seen on social media footage.
The police is "convinced" that the 22-year-old suspect was the shooter since he was carrying ammunition and a rifle, Thomassen added. Although they believe that the suspect was not working with others, there is no confirmation on the same yet.
The motives of the arrested 22-year-old, however, remain unclear, as per the police.
