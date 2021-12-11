Series of Tornadoes Hit Several Parts of US; 50 Reported Dead

50 people are feared dead in a devastating series of tornadoes which hit Kentucky and several other parts of the United States.
(Photo: IANS)
50 people are feared dead in a devastating series of tornadoes which hit Kentucky and several other parts of the United States on Friday, 10 December, reported news agency Reuters.
Quoting Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the report said that the number of death could go further up in coming days.
One of the worst affected areas was western Kentucky where about 110 people were inside a candle factory when the tornado ripped through.
Other areas like northern Arkansas, Tennessee and Illinois were also among the states which were hit by the tornadoes.
(With inputs from Reuters)
