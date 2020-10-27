Amy Barrett Confirmed as US SC Justice, Trump Says ‘Momentous Day’

Barrett, who is 48-years-old, and has written against abortion and a ruling on Obamacare, will give conservatives a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court.

The Republican-controlled Senate on Monday, 26 October, confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as a US Supreme Court justice, in a major victory for President Donald Trump and the Republican party just days before the 3 November election.

“This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law,” President Trump was quoted as saying in a ceremony at the White House.

Barrett’s confirmation could push the court in a more conservative direction, CNN reported. Barrett, who is 48-years-old, and has written against abortion and a ruling on Obamacare, will give conservatives a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court, it reported, which could have serious implications for a range of issues.

Also read: How Conservative Agendas Will Advance in SC with Coney Barrett

Democrats have warned that Barrett would end up voting to out Obamacare, which has helped millions of Americans gain health insurance, and perhaps overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision protecting abortion rights, reported AFP. Over the weekend, senators debated the nomination with Democrats talking about what is at stake with Barrett's appointment and Republicans highlighting her career and her qualifications, USA Today reported.

Barrett’s nomination was assured, as the majority of Republicans were unanimously in favour of President Donald Trump’s pick. Democrats have argued that the 3 November Presidential election winner should choose the Supreme Court nominee, reported AP.

The nomination of Judge Barrett, a conservative, has gone through the quickest confirmation proceedings in modern times after the death of the late justice and liberal icon, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, last month.

(With inputs from CNN, AP, AFP and USA Today)