Saudi Arabia Executes 81 Men in One Day, 12 More Than Last Year's Total Number

In a stunning announcement, Saudi Arabia said that it executed 81 men on Saturday, 12 March. The number is 12 more than the total number of people the country executed in all of last year – 69.

The group of people to be executed included seven Yemenis and one Syrian national.

They were convicted of "multiple heinous crimes," including terrorism, according to Saudi Press Agency, a state news agency.

Some of the executed have been accused of being affiliated in whatever capacity to the Islamic State group (IS), al-Qaeda or even the Houthi rebels in Yemen.