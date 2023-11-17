Rwanda Plan: What's Next for Rishi Sunak's Immigration Strategy?

How Could The Government Get Around The Ruling?

Most telling is the emphasis Sunak placed on the court’s ruling indicating that the principle of sending people to a safe third country is lawful. “This confirms the government’s clear view from the outset,” he said.

In other words: our thinking is right, all we need to do is either find another country that the courts will deem “safe”, or make Rwanda “safe” by law to implement the plan. Both routes are already being pursued.

The search for alternative safe countries has been ongoing for months. This has involved official visits by ministers, including Suella Braverman, and memorandums of understanding with countries like Turkey and Albania.

Sunak has also announced a new treaty with Rwanda as part of the plan, and emergency legislation to declare it a “safe third country” in law.

But this would still likely face legal challenges going up to the European Court of Human Rights, which interprets and upholds the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). In announcing the emergency legislation, Sunak said that he would “not allow a foreign court to block these flights” to Rwanda.

The political battle over the European court is an arguably fundamental part of this story. Since conception, the Rwanda plan was, for some, there to test the boundaries of the law and act as a Trojan horse for the Conservative right to push the UK outside the ECHR.

However, a key point from the Supreme Court ruling is worth emphasising here. While reading his summary of the judgment, Lord Reed noted that the ECHR is only one part of the relevant legal framework. So, even if the UK did leave, there are several UK and international laws that would still get in the way of removing people to Rwanda.