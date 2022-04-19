Russian Troops Have Begun Battle for Donbas in Eastern Ukraine: Prez Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, 18 April, said that Russia had begun its offensive in the eastern region of Donbas, AFP reported.
"No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves," he said.
Fighting intensified in eastern Ukraine after Russia decided to withdraw its troops from the region around the capital, Kyiv, and refocus its efforts on the Donbas region, which has been partly controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.
Sergiy Gaiday, the regional governor of the eastern Lugansk region, also announced the beginning of Russia's offensive shortly before Zelenskyy's address.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak called it "the second phase of the war", reported Reuters.
He also assured the country that Ukrainian forces could hold off the offensive.
"Believe in our army, it is very strong," he said.
Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine's top security official, said Russian forces, on Monday morning, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences "along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions".
Four people died when they were trying to flee the city of Kreminna in Lugansk, Gaiday informed. Russia had managed to capture the city on Monday.
Meanwhile, in Donestk, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed that four civilians were killed in Russian bombardment.
Ukraine's army had predicted a large Russian offensive in the Donbas region for weeks.
Shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, Putin had recognised the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk, the two self-proclaimed separatist republics.
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)
