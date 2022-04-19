Russian Troops Have Begun Battle for Donbas in Eastern Ukraine: Prez Zelenskyy

"No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves," he said.

Fighting intensified in eastern Ukraine after Russia decided to withdraw its troops from the region around the capital, Kyiv, and refocus its efforts on the Donbas region, which has been partly controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Sergiy Gaiday, the regional governor of the eastern Lugansk region, also announced the beginning of Russia's offensive shortly before Zelenskyy's address.