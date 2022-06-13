Russian Troops Destroy Bridge in Sievierodonetsk, Trapping Ukrainian Civilians

Russian troops, according to Ukrainian officials, destroyed a bridge connecting Sievierodonetsk to its twin city of Lysychansk in the eastern part of the country on Sunday, 12 June.

The bridge was a possible evacuation route for civilians.

"If after new shelling the bridge collapses, the city will truly be cut off. There will be no way of leaving Sievierodonetsk in a vehicle,” said Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Luhansk province, as reported by The Guardian.