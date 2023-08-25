Vladimir Putin Has No Plans To Attend G-20 Summit in India: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the G-20 summit in India in person, the Kremlin said on Friday, 25 August, as per a report by Reuters.

Possible reason behind the decision: This comes in the backdrop of an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly perpetrating war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin had given the 15th BRICS Summit a miss in Johannesburg, South Africa as well and had addressed the summit virtually instead.