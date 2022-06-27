Russian Missile Hits 'Crowded' Mall in Ukrainian City, At Least 2 Killed

Visuals from the Russian missile attack on a mall in Ukraine's Kremenchuk on Monday.
(Photo: Twitter/Roman Hryshchuk)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian missile struck a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, 27 May, killing at least two people and injuring 20.
Zelenskyy said that more than 1,000 people were at the mall when the attack occurred. "It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims," he added, as per Reuters.
A rescue operation is underway. As per Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, at least nine persons among the wounded are in serious condition.
"It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia," President Zelenskyy had written on the Telegram app after the attack occurred.
(With inputs from Reuters.)