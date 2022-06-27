Russian Missile Hits 'Crowded' Mall in Ukrainian City, At Least 2 Killed

Zelenskyy said that more than 1,000 people were at the mall when the attack occurred. "It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims," he added, as per Reuters.

A rescue operation is underway. As per Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, at least nine persons among the wounded are in serious condition.

"It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia," President Zelenskyy had written on the Telegram app after the attack occurred.