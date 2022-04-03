Russia-Ukraine Live: 280 Bodies Buried in Mass Grave in Ukrainian Town

A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian tanks near Brovary, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
Ukrainian forces have buried 280 people in a mass grave in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv, after retaking control of the region from Russian troops, the city's mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said on Sunday, 3 April, news agency AFP reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian forces were aiming to seize regions in the east and south of the country.
“What is the goal of Russian troops? They want to capture both Donbas and the south of Ukraine. What is our goal? Protect us, our freedom, our land, and our people,” he said in a video address.
Ukraine said that it had regained control of the entire Kyiv region after Russian troops retreated from key towns near the city
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that retreating Russian troops were leaving behind land mines, leading to a “catastrophic” situation
The United States and Britain had said that they respected India's decision to continue importing oil from Moscow
The British Ministry of Defence has said that Russian naval forces continue to blockade the Ukrainian coast on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, preventing resupply by sea.
The minister added on Twitter that Russia still retains the capability to attempt an amphibious landing, but such an operation is likely to be increasingly risky due to the time Ukrainian forces have had to prepare.
It added that the presence of mines within the Black Sea was “almost certainly the result of Russian naval activity in the area, demonstrating how its invasion of Ukraine is affecting neutral and civilian interests.”
A series of explosions were heard and smoke was seen in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, Reuters reported.
“Odesa was attacked from the air,” Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, wrote on his Telegram account.
He added, “Fires were reported in some areas. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defence.”
"In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves," Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said, as per a report by AFP.
"We are strengthening our defences in the eastern direction and in Donbas. We are aware that the enemy has reserves to increase pressure in the east," Zelenskyy said in a video address.
