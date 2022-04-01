Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine To Resume Today via Video Conference

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are due to resume on Friday, 1 April, via video conference. The focus of the talks will be on a peace framework presented by the Ukrainian delegation during a face-to-face meeting in Istanbul earlier this week.

The United States (US) and Britain said that they respect India’s decision to continue importing oil from Moscow amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but a top US official said that the Biden administration does not want to see a “rapid acceleration” of such purchases, Al Jazeera reported.