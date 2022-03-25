Ukraine War: Joe Biden To Visit Polish Town Today, Says Remove Russia From G20

Neighbours try to extinguish the fire of a house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, 24 March.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
With the Russian siege of Ukraine crossing the one-month mark, the G7 countries on Thursday, 24 March, backed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC's) investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.
The G7 said in a statement, "We remain appalled by and condemn the devastating attacks on the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools."
Meanwhile, United States (US) President Joe Biden has said that Russia should be removed from the G20, an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues.
Having asked European Union (EU) for quick membership, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to Hungarian President Viktor Orban not to block Kyiv’s bid to join the EU.
UN General Assembly, on Thursday, approved the resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and called for an immediate ceasefire
Zelenskyy says that there is a "real" threat that Moscow would use chemical weapons in Ukraine, and has asked NATO to provide Kyiv with unrestricted military support
United States would be taking in up to 1,00,000 Ukrainian war refugees, the White House said on Thursday
Almost 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on 24 February, according to the UN's refugee agency
Dmitry Medvedev, Russian ex-president and deputy head of the country's security council, said on Friday that it was "foolish" to believe that western sanctions against Russian businesses would have any effect on Moscow.
US President Joe Biden will travel to a town near the Polish-Ukrainian border on Friday, in an attempt to signal cooperation among western countries against Russia.
Air Force One will land in the Polish town of Rzeszow, bringing Biden less than 80 kilometres from Ukraine, AP reported.
In a video message posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked European Council members for applying sanctions against Russia, but said it was “a little late.”
He added that if the sanctions had been preventative, there was a chance Russia would not have gone to war.
"You applied sanctions. We are grateful. These are powerful steps but it was a little late. If it had been preventative, Russia would not have gone to war," Zelenskyy said.
The United States said on Thursday that it plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian citizens fleeing Russia's invasion and is pledging an additional $1 billion in humanitarian aid.
US President Joe Biden reiterated his warnings to China against coming to Russia’s aid in Ukraine.
He said that he had made clear “the consequences” of such assistance to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a phone call last week.
Biden added that the Chinese president understands that China’s economic interests are with the West, and not Russia, Al Jazeera reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)