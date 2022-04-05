Ukraine Crisis: Day After Visit to Bucha, Prez Zelenskyy to Address UNSC Meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will on Tuesday, 5 April, speak during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in his country amid Russia's invasion.

On Monday, he visited the town of Bucha, where hundreds of corpses were reportedly buried after Russian forces withdrew from the region, AFP reported. Zelenskyy said during his visit that the world would recognise the killings in Bucha as a "genocide" committed by Russia.

Russia on Monday denied allegations related to the murder of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the facts and chronology of events in Bucha did not support Ukraine’s version of events, and urged global leaders to not rush to judgement, Al Jazeera reported.