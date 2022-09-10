'Feeling of Helplessness': State Propaganda Forcing Russians To Leave Country

“The government repeats a cycle of frustrating its citizens repeatedly, so much so that some of us have just decided to leave and not come back,” he said. “It is better to leave than sponsor the war by paying taxes or staying silent.”

“You can survive well in Russia if you shut your mind. But alas, some people cannot do that,” he concludes with a laugh.

Andrei agreed with Konstantin’s explanation. “If you do not watch state-sponsored news and know how to use a VPN, maybe you can understand that it is all propaganda,” he said.

A generation of Russians, like Andrei, has chosen to travel the war out. They are uncomfortable with their money going to tax funds that will be used for war and propaganda. And they do not have any plans to go back soon. Some of them hope to go back if the political picture changes. But for Andrei, this is unlikely.

“The general narrative in Russia is, ‘if not Putin, then who?' They believe that a strong opposition does not exist to counter him. But a strong opposition has not been given a fair chance to compete politically in the first place," Andrei explained.

“I had money, I was out of the country, so I chose to stay out of the mental agony of being unable to do anything," said Andrei, adding, “It was time to fulfill some nomadic dreams."