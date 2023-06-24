Ukraine War | 'A Stab in the Back': Putin Warns of Action Against Wagner Chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Photo: Screengrab)
As the "armed rebellion" led by Wagner chief and mercenary tycoon Yevgeny Prigozhin continues in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an address to the nation, said that "this is a stab in the back of our troops and the people of Russia."
"This is a criminal, adventuristic campaign. It is equivalent to armed mutiny. Russia will defend itself. We are fighting for the life and security of our citizens and out territorial integrity," Putin said in the address.
The Wagner chief, meanwhile, said his forced have taken control of the military facilities and airfield in Rostov-on-Don, which is close to the Ukraine border.
He had warned that if Russia's defence minister did not meet with him in the city, his troops would move towards Moscow.
